UPDATED 12.25PM: The road has now reopened fully and the accident has been cleared.
A MAIN route in to York is partially blocked after a crash.
The A1079 is currently blocked westbound at Pocklington with slow traffic due to an accident from the Shell Garage at Pocklington to the B1246 Barmby Moor turn.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if at all possible and some bus services have had to be diverted.
Pocklington: Due to an RTC on the A1079, Service X46 will divert via Barmby Moor when it leaves Pocklington heading into York.— East Yorkshire #wearamask (@EYBuses) July 14, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.