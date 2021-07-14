UPDATED 12.25PM: The road has now reopened fully and the accident has been cleared.

 

A MAIN route in to York is partially blocked after a crash.

The A1079 is currently blocked westbound at Pocklington with slow traffic due to an accident from the Shell Garage at Pocklington to the B1246 Barmby Moor turn.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if at all possible and some bus services have had to be diverted.