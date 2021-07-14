DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays and queuing traffic as the Great Yorkshire Show continues today.

This morning (July 14) there are already queues on the A661 Wetherby Road in Harrogate on the second day of the four-day event at the Harrogate Showground.

26,000 people are expected at the ticket-only event each day over the next three days and North Yorkshire Police say their Project Servator teams will be out and about all week at the site.

There's a one way system in place to help ease congestion. Traffic is also starting to build on surrounding roads, particularly around the Kestrel Roundabout as traffic heads into Harrogate.



 