ZIGGY'S - the iconic York nightclub of the 80s, 90s and noughties - is to reopen next week.

The club will return to its old home in Micklegate on Friday July 23 but with a big reboot to meet the demands of the 2020s.

Andrew Elliot, who opened Ziggy’s in 1982,will be involved along with general manager Russell Gilbert and his son Max Elliot.

The building has been shut throughout the pandemic but can reopen under the lifting of Covid restrictions next week by the Government.

The club ran as Mansion Nightclub for eight years, run by Andrew Whitney, when the premises included a lap dancing club Upstairs VIP, but Mansion closed in 2019 after failing to renew its tenancy.

Mr Gilbert said Ziggy's would operate multiple nights with different genres of music throughout the week, with a rock indi night and a main student night on Wednesdays.

He said the building had been refurbished with a new sound system, bar areas and toilets.

“I’m extremely excited," he said. "Obviously, it’s been a very dull 18 months and I couldn’t tell you how excited I am to get back into the building and get back to making memories again and, you know, have a really good night out.

“There’s a lot of nearly 19-year-olds that have never been on a night out like this before because of Covid.”

On the Covid issue, he said staff would have the option to wear a face covering, and there would be sanitising stations throughout, with customers allowed to make their own decision about face masks and asked to use common sense.

Ziggy’s owner Andrew Elliot says he was keen to make good use of the building and will be offering something for those who are a bit older who may want a nightclub experience but perhaps in the daytime.

“We are offering the facility for, shall we say someone of my age group on a Saturday afternoon seems to pop in here for a beer or a nice gin and tonic in fairly palatial surroundings," he said.

“We’ve got a little beer garden at the back and we are planning to put some live music on in the venue.

“Maybe a little local rock band or a tribute band and then possibly we’re looking at a jazz band at tea time. So really, a chance to enjoy a nice Saturday night out but during the day

“I’ve owned the building a long, long time, obviously it’s been rented out but now I am back and I’m excited about what’s happening. Although the last 18 months has been trying to say the least, it’s fantastic to have Ziggy’s back.”