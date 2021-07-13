IT is not yet clear whether commuters who hop on a bus after July 19 will have to wear a mask.

First West Yorkshire said it is working with industry partners to "understand the implications" of the Prime Minister's message on Monday.

Speaking at the press conference, Boris Johnson urged people to exercise “extreme caution” and “personal responsibility” when legal controls end.

Mr Johnson said: “On the issue of masks, we’re really following the same principle that we’re following with all the legislation that we’ve had in place.

“We’re trying to move towards personal responsibility, people thinking about others as well as about themselves and that applies to the social distancing, that applies to how we think about the vulnerable, how we make sure that we continue to exercise extreme caution as we continue in the fight against a very dangerous disease."

For bus companies like First York, it isn't clear how the future of bus travel will look just yet.

The industry says it is awaiting "more detailed guidance".

A spokesperson for First York said: “We are working with our industry partners to understand the implications of Government’s announcement on easing social distancing measures in England and we are awaiting more detailed guidance.

“We continue to help our customers to plan journeys with app technology that gives them live updates on bus capacity and seating, together with practical measures such as enhanced daily cleaning with long-lasting sanitiser to maintain safe travel.”