A CYCLIST is believed to have been uninjured after she was in collision with a slow moving bus in York city centre.

The collision happened at about 4 pm at the junction of Pavement and Piccadilly.

Press Chief Reporter Mike Laycock said he saw the female cyclist cycling across the junction as the bus emerged from Pavement, and heard the horn sound. The cyclist then fell to the ground after being struck by the bus just as it was stopping.

He said he saw her get up, assisted by passersby, and walk away, and the bus continued on its way after a few seconds.