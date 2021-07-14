York St John University is again headlining the Yorkshire Asian Young Achievers awards - YAYAs - after an "incredibly successful first event last year".

Along with its partner the registered charity QED foundation, which has worked to improve the lives of disadvantaged communities since 1990, it is staging the YAYAs ceremony to celebrate the achievements of resilient young Asians in Yorkshire.

Entries for the awards close on Monday July 19, 2021, and are open to young people of South Asian heritage who were born in, live or work in Yorkshire, and have broken through their social or economic barriers to achieve success.

Rob Hickey, chief operating officer at York St John University, said: "The university is proud to be supporting the YAYAs once again.

"These awards highlight examples of personal endeavour, selfless determination and breaking barriers.

"We saw some exceptional examples of these qualities in the entries for the first year, which was a tremendous success."

Due to the difficulties of the pandemic, last year's awards ceremony had to be held virtually. But this year's awards night is to take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2021, at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, with catering by My Lahore.

Last year's winner of the first YAYAs was Mohmmed Ali Hussein, who was recognised for overcoming his chaotic childhood and home life to be a mentor for children in care.

Dr Mohammed Ali, chief executive of QED, said: “The standard of entries last year was truly remarkable. We had humbling and life-affirming stories of people overcoming the odds to carve their way in life and we feel enormously proud of all those who entered.

"In each area, we’re looking for beacons of success and achievement who can inspire others and be the role models that the young people who follow them can aspire to become and even overshadow.”

The award categories are Achievement in School or College; Health/Mental Health and Healthcare; The Arts and Creative Industries; the Private Sector; Media; Education; the Public Sector; the Not-for-Profit Sector; Achievement as a Young Entrepreneur; Sport; and Achievement in Overcoming Life Obstacles.

The key speaker this year will be Professor Akbar Ahmed, a former Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, and professor of international relations and holds the Ibn Khaldun Chair of Islamic Studies at the American University at Washington DC.

Details of how to enter the YAYAs can be found at: theyayas.org.uk or via: qed-uk.org. The closing date for nominations is Monday, July 19, 2021.