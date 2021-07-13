A 'PEOPLE'S Assembly' called to discuss the future of the 'York Barbican Community Centre' site, following the eviction of squatters, will take place at 6pm this evening.
It will be held at Spark:York and online, say organisers.
An assembly was originally due to take place a couple of weeks ago near the Barbican but was called off because of bad weather.
The vacant land off Kent Street, which has lain empty since the former Barbican swimming pool closed more than 15 years ago, was occupied by squatters until they were ejected recently by the owners, Persimmon Homes Yorkshire.
The site now has new fencing around it and CCTV cameras have been installed.
