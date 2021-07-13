POLICE have issued images of two individuals they would like to speak with in connection with a high-value shoplifting that occurred in Scarborough.
The incident happened shortly before 11am on Friday 9 (July 9) when two males placed over hundred Olay skincare products in two bags before leaving the store without making payment. When challenged by store security the two males fled on foot across the car park onto Falsgrave Road. The total retail value of the theft is estimated to be around £3,800.
North Yorkshire Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Investigating officer, PC Liam Cromack, said: “If you recognise either of the males featured in these images I would ask you to get in touch. I am also looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the males running away from the store across Falsgrave Road as you may have information which could help.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Liam Cromack or email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12210156194 when passing on information.
