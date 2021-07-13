YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped slightly - but almost 130 more cases have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by two, taking it to 413.5 cases per 100,000 population. This remains almost 100 above the UK national average rate, which stands at 319.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 127 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 15,383.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 12, taking it to 329.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 381 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 36,405.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 32, taking it to 328.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 237 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 36,660 cases have been recorded, taking the country's total for the pandemic to 5,191,459.
