TRIBUTES have been paid to an award-winning policeman who died suddenly yesterday (July 12).

North Yorkshire Police have not outlined the circumstances surrounding the death of Sergeant Michael Tinsley, but say they do not believe they are suspicious.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward has led the tributes from his colleagues.

Sgt Tinsley on duty

She said: “It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I have to announce the news about the sudden and tragic death of Sergeant Michael Tinsley from the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Scarborough.

“Michael was a very popular and well-respected member of the North Yorkshire Police family and of the wider community in Scarborough and his loss will be felt profoundly by everyone who knew him. He joined the force in 2013 as a Police Constable in the Scarborough and Ryedale Command, rising to the rank of Sergeant in 2018 with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team. Since then he has led a team who have been dedicated to keeping the local community safe throughout some of the most testing times policing has ever experienced and I am incredibly proud of and grateful for his contribution.

“In 2016 his outstanding professionalism was recognised at our annual awards ceremony when he received a Gold Courage Award for single-handedly dealing with a double knife threat, a situation which he alone brought to a safe conclusion. He also went on to win that year’s Public Choice Award, voted for by the public of North Yorkshire, who he dutifully served.

“His death has come as a great shock to all of us and our heartfelt sympathies go out to Michael’s loved ones, his friends and all of his colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

“We’ve lowered our flag at Headquarters as a sign of respect to Michael and his contribution to the force, the community of Scarborough and North Yorkshire as a whole and also as a reflection of our loss of a friend and well respected police officer.”