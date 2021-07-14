A YORK business has secured funding to deliver tech that will improve rail journeys post Covid-19.

Rail tech pioneer Incremental is one of 30 winners in the government-backed First of a Kind funding competition.

Incremental provides real-time GPS data visualisation and analysis software tools for the rail and automotive industries. It will now bring its freight train location tracking solution, TRACO (TRAnsition COnnectivity for trains and trucks) to fruition.

TRACO will use Incremental's GPS system to track goods across rail, road and ports to provide the supply chain with the most accurate and credible intermodal data available.

The system’s ability to track a freight unit on the network, including sidings and depots, enables the entire logistical supply chain to be aware of its progress, respond to delays or disruption and predict the train’s arrival.

By further tracking freight across onward modal transitions, such as road haulage, end-to-end freight journeys can be tracked down to container level allowing all parties to capitalise on efficiencies.

This is the third time the York team has won funding in the competition since 2018.

Daniel Lee-Bursnall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Incremental, said: “With the creation and recognition of TRACO, our fantastic team has made us proud once again. This success is further testament that Incremental conceives, designs and delivers innovative solutions that benefit the rail industry and the wider UK economy.

“We consistently create visionary technology to help solve challenges faced by the rail industry, and we’re excited to bring our expertise to the freight sector for the first time with ‘TRACO’. We’re thrilled that the SBRI has acknowledged us once again and we can’t wait to get started.”