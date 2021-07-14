A CARE home in York is set to host a garden-themed open day - to help raise money for the resident's fund.
Residents of the city are invited to help raise money for the resident fund and mark the end of lockdown by attending an open garden-themed open day at Alne Hall Care Home on Friday July 23.
The residential care scheme at Alne Hall Care Home, York is running the open day between 2-4pm.
There will be celebrations, activities, food and a chance to look around the scheme.
Registered manager at the care home, Helen Oldfield, said: “It has been a very long and difficult 18 months for residents and staff. The open day is our way of marking the end of the restrictions and life returning to normal.
"We want to welcome back the local community by opening our doors to raise money for a good cause.
"We can’t wait to see all the smiling faces coming through our doors again.”
The care home, which has a rating of 'Good' from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), is run by the Valorum Care Group.
Further information can be found at: https://bit.ly/3i2Jbm1
