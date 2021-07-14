A MARKETER with a mission to increase diversity in the technology sector has been nominated for a Press award.

Bethan Vincent who recently launched a marketing consultancy is in the frame for The Press Business Personality award.

Driven by a love of developing tech products, digital experiences and driving businesses to succeed in crowded marketplaces, Bethan is committed to increasing diversity and inclusion in technology and showcasing York’s achievements on the global stage.

She has been active in supporting York's business community since graduating from the University of York with a degree in history, and has worked for leading York technology companies including Bytemark and, most recently, as marketing director at Netsells.

Bethan is a contender for the Business Personality category which is one of 10 on offer in The Press awards - now in their 30th year.

Businesses of all sizes and sectors in our circulation area are being urged to shout about their achievements by entering the awards by the deadline, August 15.

From 2017 until 2020, Bethan ran the York Guild of Entrepreneurs, staging free events for business owners in the city. During that time she collaborated with York Business Week to run the Entrepreneurs Breakfast, bringing people together for networking and talks.

Bethan has also been an active member of Women in Tech York and York’s wider technology sector, taking part in events at both universities and in schools to widen participation in n tech. As an Enterprise Advisor, she was paired with Vale of York Academy to help encourage students to consider a career in technology.

She also sits on the selection panel for Venture One, which provides University of York students, recent alumni and staff with the financial resources to take a business idea from concept to early stage investment.

Bethan is also a mentor on the Women in Tech SEO programme, a free global virtual program which matches mentors with mentees who require support with both SEO and soft skills.

In June this year, Bethan founded her own marketing consultancy for technology and biosciences companies and has been accepted onto York Science Park's Phase One incubator program.Since launching she has secured eight clients across the UK and US and is on track to achieve her turnover goal in year one.

Bethan has spoken at international marketing and technology conferences, and runs her own podcast about building a better future, The Brave.

A strong advocate of mental health support in the workplace, she has trained as a mental health first aider, and is also committed to sustainability, standing as the Green Party candidate for York Outer in the 2017 General Election and providing PR support for York Environment Week.