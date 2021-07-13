Another new fashion outlet has opened in York, with the arrival of casual clothing company Lazy Jacks.
The family-owned company, which specialises in bright, fresh coloured clothing with a distinct 'nautical' style, has opened a branch at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.
Established in 2002 by husband and wife team Gayle and John Robinson from the basement of their flat in Devon, the Lazy Jacks range includes more than 100 styles - all pre-washed to minimise any shrinkage.
The company employs more than 40 staff in the UK and has standalone stores opening across the country.
Designer Outlet centre manager Paul Tyler said: “We are always thrilled to welcome new brands to the centre and are excited that Lazy Jacks has chosen York as its first destination within the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet portfolio.”
