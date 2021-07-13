PLANS have been submitted for a pavement cafe on York's popular Bishopthorpe Road.

Robinsons Cafe, which opened in 2016, said the coronavirus pandemic had seen more customers looking to sit outside in an open and well ventilated space.

The owners said it would take the form of a retractable, electronically operated canopy and awning structure supported on an aluminium frame.

It also proposes LED lights fixed in the fabric support bars that will shine downwards.

These lights would also have adjustable brightness so that any light pollution to neighbouring properties is limited.

The colour of the structure and fabric will match the cafe's existing branding.

The Design and Access plan reads: "This will provide more comfortable seating facilities to enhance the established well-respected cafe.

"The aim is to provide an inviting seating environment in an 'outdoor room'.

"In the current environment customers are keen to have the option to sit in a more open and ventilated space, and this proposal will facilitate that requirement, even in inclement weather conditions."

When discussing access on the street, the cafe owners said: "Current access to the cafe involves one step up from pavement level. The intention is to create a deck inside the awning structure at the same height as the internal floor level.

"Access to the covered area will be via glazed double doors. An access ramp will be created in the entrance. The current door to the cafe will remain as per existing, but now there will be level access throughout.

"All work carried out will comply with all current regulations and good practice."

Any comments can be made on the planningaccess.york.gov.uk website under the reference '21/01555/FUL'.