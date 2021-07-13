FAMILIES in York are set to benefit from an expanded city-wide holiday activity programme for children and young people this summer.
The programme is being funded through the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF), which provides healthy food and activities to children.
Andrew Forsey, chair of the HAF Alliance, said: "The HAF Alliance is sharing its expertise and best practice with local authorities to help them to develop and deliver excellent holiday programmes for their local communities.”
The summer sessions, which all include a daily nutritious meal, are available to children who are eligible for free school meals and include schemes run by York City Football Club, York Theatre Royal, local charities and schools.
Councillor Ian Cuthbertson, City of York Council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: "These summer activities with healthy food will follow successful pilot schemes which ran in York at Easter.
"I hope that even more children and families will benefit from this programme, which builds on fantastic work that is already taking place across the city."
Parents and carers who think their children and young people might benefit the clubs should visit the York council website.
