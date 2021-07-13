IF you've ever dreamt of becoming a firefighter then this is your chance to join the ranks.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (NYFRS) is searching for new on-call firefighters at Acomb and Huntington stations - as well as Easingwold, Boroughbridge, Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Knaresborough, Malton, North Allerton, Selby and Thirsk.
What does an on-call firefighter do in a week?
As an on-call firefighter, you can declare the periods in a week when you will be available to respond to emergencies if the station is called out.
If successful, the fire service will train you up and ask for you to attend a drill night once a week.
On-call firefighters must remain within approximately four minutes travel time of their fire station to provide a response. If they are alerted to an incident, via their pager, they respond to the fire station and attend the incident in a fire engine.
Do on-call firefighters get paid?
The rate of pay is dependent on availability, NYFRS said. You receive a retaining fee and payment for work they carry out - from incidents to training sessions.
On average on-call firefighters can earn around £5,000 per year depending on the number of incidents and training sessions attended.
Is there an age limit for on-call firefighters?
On-call firefighters must be 18 or over by the time they start training.
You must also be physically fit and pass a medical examination.
To apply for the job, visit www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/careers/latest-vacancies/on-call-firefighter/
