York taxpayers dodged a bullet when planning permission was granted - at an area planning meeting on July 8 - for an infill dwelling in Howard Street, despite forceful opposition.
An example of unreasonable behaviour in the planning system, one that invariably leads to an award of costs against a local authority, is where a project has already been to appeal and an Inspector has prescribed changes to make that proposal acceptable, but then a duly amended resubmission is again rejected.
That was the prospect at Howard Street. Thankfully a majority of committee members had the good sense to do the right thing. All credit to them.
Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York
