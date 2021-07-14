York taxpayers dodged a bullet when planning permission was granted - at an area planning meeting on July 8 - for an infill dwelling in Howard Street, despite forceful opposition.

An example of unreasonable behaviour in the planning system, one that invariably leads to an award of costs against a local authority, is where a project has already been to appeal and an Inspector has prescribed changes to make that proposal acceptable, but then a duly amended resubmission is again rejected.

That was the prospect at Howard Street. Thankfully a majority of committee members had the good sense to do the right thing. All credit to them.

Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York

 