Geoff Robb (Is cyclists’ entitlement on roads unrealistic? Letters, July 10) is obviously not a cyclist himself. If he was he would know that there are several cycle lanes in York that cyclists can’t use due to cars being parked on them.
To make York more environmentally friendly and less polluted it would be great to have more cycle lanes and fewer cars. There are many places in the world that have done just that. It is not a sense of entitlement but a desire to get more cyclists on the roads and for the cyclists to feel safer.
Recent articles about Piccadilly and the cycle lanes suggest that City of York Council planners have their own agenda which pays lip service to the cycling community and nothing else.
Piccadilly is one street where cycle lanes could be put in place but the council seem reluctant to do that, giving excuses which are totally ridiculous.
I am afraid until we have a council that looks after cyclists and cares more for the environment, we will continue to have these arguments and discussions. This Council seems concerned about building and appeasing developers and nothing else.
Lynette Mills, Fishergate York
