Is Quentin Macdonald (Brexit IS to blame for lack of bin drivers, Letters, July 10) seriously expecting us to believe that Brexit is to blame for our bins not being emptied?
Is he saying only EU nationals can be HGV drivers? Ridiculous. Covid has not played a part in his assumptions I am guessing, or poor wages!
It is a fact that other delivery services like supermarkets etc have soared during the pandemic with the rise in online shopping. If these pay more then who can blame drivers for changing jobs? Not me.
Some EU nationals have returned home, but 5.3 million have applied for settled status - which shows what this country has to offer.
It is up to City of York Council to get its act together, recruit more drivers, and pay good wages.
I would like to end by saying as soon as the remainers get over the result and move on then this wonderful country will be much less divided.
Judith Morris (Mrs), Moorland Road, York
