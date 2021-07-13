THE Great Yorkshire Show has officially sold out as hundreds of farming fans visit Harrogate for the four-day event.

The show’s normal capacity has been reduced to meet the Government's Covid guidelines and, following huge demand, there are no tickets available on the gates like in previous years.

Capacity has been limited to a maximum of 26,000 people a day to minimise any potential crowding and ensure social distancing, meaning the show will welcome a grand total of 104,000 people in total.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society said the show usually welcomes 135,000 visitors over three days.

And while you can see the world’s biggest and most technologically advanced combine harvester, some events will not feature in this year’s show.

This includes the Fashion Show, the WI Stand, the pole climbing competition and the Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall - though the Game Cookery Theatre will go ahead as usual.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society CEO Nigel Pulling said the organisation had been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to meet strict criteria to go ahead safely.

He said: “Organising an event of the size and complexity of the Great Yorkshire Show to make it as Covid safe as possible has been a massive challenge for all involved and we have been delighted to have the cooperation of both North Yorkshire and Harrogate councils.

"The normal timescale for organising the event was shortened because of the changing guidance but we are confident we have put the right measures in place.”

The Leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We have been working very hard with the show organisers to make sure this will be a Covid-secure but also a celebratory occasion to showcase the work and the produce of our farming and rural communities.

“The Great Yorkshire Show is a major event in the regional and national calendar so we are delighted that we have been able to support the organisers to make it happen this year, especially after last year’s cancellation and all the challenges our communities have been through during the pandemic.”

What are the new safety measures at the Great Yorkshire Show?

Opening hours have also changed so the show will now run from 8am to 6pm on Tuesday, July 13 to Friday, July 16.

Visitors are encouraged to have a Lateral Flow Device test before they come to the Show.

Anyone who is isolating or exhibiting any Covid symptoms is asked not to attend.

Visitors will scan QR codes for the NHS Covid-19 app where necessary, such as hospitality areas.

Those working at the Show, including catering and trade stands, will be required to have a negative lateral flow test within 24 hours before arriving at the showground.

Adapting the Show to use as much outdoor space as possible.

Multiple sanitiser points and changing layouts to avoid pinch points.

Reducing the Grandstand capacity to 25 per cent – 30 per cent with tickets purchased in advance.

Extra security to disperse any crowding.

One way system around the Food Hall.

Hall 2 closed to public although the entrance will be a celebrity meet and greet.

Face coverings to be worn in all indoor areas, including toilets and the Grandstand.

Enhanced cleaning.

Table service only at bar areas.

Last year’s 2020 show was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. It went virtual over three days, attracting viewers from more than 40 different countries.