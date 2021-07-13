UPDATED 12.05PM: The road has now reopened and the accident has been cleared.
A MAIN route in to York is blocked after an accident.
Drivers are being asked to avoid Malton Road in York as a crash is currently blocking the route in both directions.
There is queueing traffic between the A1237 and the A1036, Jockey Lane, Malton Road Monks Cross Park And Ride roundabout.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known at this stage if anyone has been injured.
