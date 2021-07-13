A YORK girl has landed a place in the Little Miss Teen Great Britain 2022 semi-finals - and has set her sights on the final next year.
Yngrid Espinal, from Green Hammerton, has secured a place in the semi-final of the national competition.
The youngster said: “I am so excited to have made it to the semi final, it is a great achievement.
“Making it to the grand final would be a dream come true – fingers crossed I will be able to represent my hometown and win the Little Miss Teen Great Britain crown.”
Juniors from across Great Britain will compete for the crown in a “spectacular” grand final - which will be held in Blackpool next year.
The winner of Little Miss Teen Great Britain will walk away with some top-drawer prizes – including a cash sum.
A spokesperson for the competition said: “The weekend of Little Miss Teen Great Britain is set to be full of fun, with the finalists enjoying a Beauty Queen Challenge Day, a pyjama diva party and much more.
“This is going to be a fantastic day.”
More information on the competition can be found on the website at: www.missteengreatbritain.co.uk
