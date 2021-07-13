A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is continuing the diversification of its products with the launch of its first ever cider.
Drawing on their brewing heritage and tapping into the growing post-Covid feelings of optimism and the need for people to have fun, Black Sheep Brewery has created ‘Bobby Horn’s Easy Apple Cider’.
The name draws on the generations of ‘Robert’s’ in the family with some added Black Sheep attitude to create the new cider.
Unveiled at the Great Yorkshire Show on Tuesday, ‘Bobby Horn’ will be hitting pubs across the county this summer in time.
Jo Theakston, executive director at Black Sheep Brewery, said: "Bobby Horn is the spirit of living life to the full and seizing the day and capturing good feelings in a post-Covid world.
"It will sit perfectly alongside our beers, lager and gin."
A premium 4.7% ABV medium dry cider, the cider is produced with 100 percent British apples and has a higher juice content than other premium ciders on the market.
The introduction of the cider is part of Black Sheep’s long-term strategy of diversification.
