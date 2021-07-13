DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays and queuing traffic as the Great Yorkshire Show gets underway.
This morning (July 13) there are already queues on the A661 Wetherby Road in Harrogate on the first day of the four-day event at the Harrogate Showground.
26,000 people are expected at the ticket-only event each day over the next four days and North Yorkshire Police say their Project Servator teams will be out and about all week at the site.
There's currently congestion to the Kestrel roundabout heading towards the ground. Surrounding routes through Harrogate are busier than normal as a result including the High Street. There is a one way system in place to help with traffic arriving for the event.
