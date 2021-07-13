POLICE are out in force at the Great Yorkshire Show.
The show starts at Harrogate Showground today (July 13). 26,000 people are expected at the ticket-only event each day over the next four days and North Yorkshire Police say their Project Servator teams will be out and about all week.
A force spokesman said: "If you see us, don't hesitate to stop for a chat and find out what Project Servator is all about and how you can help us keep everyone safe."
North Yorkshire Police launched Project Servator on April 11, 2017, with the aim to "disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public".
Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.
Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.
