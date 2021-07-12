A MAN has been rescued from York's River Ouse this evening.
York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team was called out by North Yorkshire Police to a person in the River Ouse, and lifeboat Jorvik Protector was immediately launched.
"Arriving on scene male out of the water with police," it said. "Crew deployed to provide casualty care before handover to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Big thank you to York Rescue Boat for helping to get a person out of the river Ouse.
"The person is now in the care of @YorksAmbulance."
