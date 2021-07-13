A plaque commemorating York's 'Ordnance Railway' is to be officially unveiled at the weekend.
The short length of track beside the River Ouse was once used to transport munitions to the Ordnance Depot between what is now Ordnance Lane and Hospital Fields Road from a wharf on New Walk. They were unloaded by a small crane after being brought from Woolwich Arsenal on the schooner Princess.
Last uncovered when the Millennium Bridge was being built, the tracks were uncovered again in April by a team of volunteers from Goodgym, working with the Friends of New Walk.
The Friends, together with the Fishergate, Fulford and Heslington local history society, have now won a small grant from Fishergate ward councillors to help pay for a plaque. It will be unveiled at 4pm on Saturday by former National Railway Museum director Andrew Scott. Social distancing measures will be in place for the unveiling.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.