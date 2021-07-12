VISITORS to York's Jorvik Viking Centre will still be asked to follow Covid-19 precautions after national restrictions are lifted on July 19.

Attraction bosses say the advisory measures – which include social distancing, the wearing of masks and a pre-booking requirement – will be 'strongly suggested.'

They say this follows feedback from visitors and staff on what would make them feel safer once the restrictions lift.

“Our visitor research shows that many of our Covid-safe measures have improved the visiting experience – from the reduction in queueing time outside to live talks in the Discover Coppergate gallery – and though these have a small impact on how many people can visit during any given time slot, it seems like a positive step forward which benefits our visitors,” said director of attractions, Sarah Maltby.

"All public-facing members of staff will continue to wear facemasks, with visitors strongly encouraged to follow suit.

“We are incredibly proud of being an inclusive attraction, and as such, we want visitors who might worry about the lifting of restrictions – including the immuno-supressed, vulnerable people and those who have not yet been vaccinated – to feel safe when visiting.

"It also provides a degree of reassurance for our staff, who come face-to-face with thousands of visitors each day, that we are doing all we can to keep them safe, whilst still offering our experiences to local people and tourists alike.”