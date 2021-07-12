FIREFIGHTERS in York were called in to rescue a dog from alongside the river Ouse.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at about 8.38am today (July 12) to Skeldergate in York city centre.

A spokesman for the service said: "Acomb and Tadcaster crews, along with York boat crew, attended following a report of a dog trapped on the water’s edge.

"Boat crew safely rescued the dog and it was reunited with owner."