FIREFIGHTERS in York were called in to rescue a dog from alongside the river Ouse.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at about 8.38am today (July 12) to Skeldergate in York city centre.
A spokesman for the service said: "Acomb and Tadcaster crews, along with York boat crew, attended following a report of a dog trapped on the water’s edge.
"Boat crew safely rescued the dog and it was reunited with owner."
