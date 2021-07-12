THE weekly recorded Covid rates in York and both North and East Yorkshire have increased - as further cases continue to be confirmed.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 10, taking it to 415.9 cases per 100,000 population. This remains over 100 higher than the UK national average rate, which stands at 311.7 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 130 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 15,256.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 22, taking it to 317 cases per 100,000 population. A further 329 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 36,024.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 42, taking it to 296.6 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 151 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 34,471 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,155,243.
