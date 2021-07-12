POLICE in York are searching for a teenage boy who was verbally abusive and violent towards the driver on a busy bus.
City police are urging people to come forward with information after a youth was verbally abusive and violent towards the bus driver on the number 1 First York Bus on Oak Tree Lane in Haxby between 1.50pm and 2.06pm on June 16.
The suspect is described as a white, between 13 to 17 years of age, about 5ft 6in tall, slim build, with short brown curly hair - short at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a black beanie hat with a white North Face logo on the front, black t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.
A police spokesman said: "There were other passengers on the bus at the time of the incident who would have witnessed this alarming behaviour.
"If you have information that could help to identify the suspect, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Antony Lockey-Smith. Or email Antony.Lockey-Smith@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."
Please quote reference number 12210140733 when providing details.
