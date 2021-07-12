A MAN has been arrested after an attack in a layby.

North Yorkshire Police say they are now appealing for anyone who might have dash cam footage that can help them with their investigation.

They say the assault happened in a lay-by near to the Jet Garage at Lebberston on the A165 towards Filey at about 12.30am on Saturday (July 10) and involved a man and a woman who were in a grey car. Both sustained injuries during the incident.

A police spokesman said: "The 27-year-old man, who was located by the police away from the car, was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for witnesses to the assault which may have occurred in the lay-by or in the grey car.

"We are also keen to hear from motorists with dash-cams who may recall seeing a grey car travelling in a dangerous manner – or the assault itself – between Scarborough and Filey at around 12.30am on Saturday. Please check your footage and get in touch if you can assist.

"Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sammie Osborne. You can also email sammie.osborne@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210156700.