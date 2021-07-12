A GROUP of individuals were making violent threats towards each other during an incident in York over the weekend.
The incident happened at around 8pm on Saturday July 10 between Clarence Street and Haxby Road in York.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for vehicle dash-cam footage from the area between Clarence Street and Haxby Road around the time of the incident.
The primary suspect is a white man, aged mid-20s, slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing black trainers, grey jogging bottoms and a two tone jacket which was blue on the top and navy blue/black on the bottom. The man potentially had a pedal cycle with him.
A 35-year-old local man has been arrested, questioned and released under investigation as part of the enquiries.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1, and quote reference number 12210157250.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210157250.
