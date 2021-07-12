A TEENAGER was left with a fractured jaw and a head injury after a serious assault in York at the weekend.
The incident happened on the recreation ground next to York Road, at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday (July 10) and involved a 16-year-old boy from York.
He received a fractured jaw and head injury and was taken by ambulance to York District Hospital for treatment.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for information about any witnesses to the incident, who may be able to identify those involved. Police were informed that a group of around 20 youths were at scene.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Herrick. You can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210157341.
