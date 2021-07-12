A WOMAN who has been instrumental in the success of an award-winning hotel has been made a co-director.

Sarah Czarnecki, who has been key to the long-term growth of Grays Court over the past six years, has been promoted from strategic partner and joins owner Helen Heraty and her daughter, Morgan Heraty-Wells, as a director.

“Since joining us Sarah has brought her passion and perseverance, which has helped us propel the business," said Helen.

"Everything from increased room nights, higher customer satisfaction scores and more, all leading to our crowning as the Best Small Hotel in England in 2020 and a Michelin Plate for our restaurant, The Bow Room.

"This partnership has been so successful that I couldn’t think of anyone else I’d rather have as a co-director.”

Making it official: Sarah Czarnecki signs the paperwork to become a director of Grays Court hotel in York, watched by owner Helen Heraty, left.

Sarah who has worked in hospitality in the UK and America is also deputy chair of Hospitality Association York and a director of York BID and York Retail Forward CIC.

She joined Grays Court in 2015, having previously also had a directorship in the railway industry and been a researcher at the University of York.

“I have been so fortunate to work with Helen and the team to really develop something special," she said.

"We have been though some challenging times, of course, but now with the reopening of the economy we can get back to work welcoming visitors and planning for the future.

"I’m excited to help lead this time of real change and expansion for the hotel as director and Strategic Partner.”