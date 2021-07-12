POLICE want to speak to three teenagers after a car was vandalised.
North Yorkshire Police say a car was damaged by old floor tiles taken from a skip. They have released this CCTV image and are appealing for witnesses and information about criminal damage to a car parked outside a house in St Michael Street, Malton, at 5.45pm on May 30.
A police spokesman said: "The incident involved old floor tiles being thrown from a skip and over a wall onto a blue Nissan Qashqai.
"Local enquires have led to the retrieval of CCTV which shows three teenage boys who we need to speak to in relation to the investigation.
"Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jason Brooks. You can also email jason.brooks@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-31052021-0143.
