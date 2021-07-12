A new live theatre attraction is heading to York to inject some magic into the school summer holidays for families.

"Think Blackadder meets Horrible History on the streets of York for all the family to enjoy," said Lara Dudley, owner of A Very Magical Adventure, which is organising the experience.

The interactive quest to help King Arthur save his kingdom is York’s latest walking tour and live theatre experience, entitled Knights, Dragons and Princesses.

“The eggs of the Mighty Dragon Guardian Teregarth have been stolen and are hidden somewhere in the medieval city of York," said Lara.

"So, we are on the hunt to find brave champions to join the quest to solve the clues and find the eggs, battle foes and discover Merlin’s secret porthole to the domain of the noble King."

The quest will take place across York, starting in Museum Gardens in York city centre where tour participants will meet their guide, a Knight of the Sacred Order of the White Rabbit.

Along the way they will visit Merlin’s Magic Shop to learn how to cast spells, before advancing to the Knights Hall to train to be a knight and, if successful, be welcomed into the elite Knights order.

Special effects and a fiery dragon surprise await brave adventurers during the experience, and as a reward for their efforts, they will be served sweet treats, including a homemade cake and refreshments along the way.

Every performance of Knights, Dragons and Princesses will donate at least £2 from every ticket sale to support Frank’s Fund.

The local charity is raising funds for life-saving research into Eqing sarcoma after 14-year-old Frank Ashton, from Harrogate, died from the rare bone cancer in February, 2019.

The teenager was close to the group organising the live performances.

Lara added: “The stories of A Very Magical Adventure pay homage to Frank, who sits central to all our narratives. We wanted to honour his memory through A Very Magical Adventure.

"As Frank did, we want to find the light through the dark times, and offer an experience which brings excitement and playfulness to all who attend.

"We hope, in doing so, we drive awareness to causes like Frank’s Fund whilst providing joy and entertainment through the summer season and more.”

Knights, Dragons and Princesses will be running on selected dates from July 31 to September 3. The experience is suitable for people of all ages, and dressing up is encouraged.

The full quest will last for about two hours.

Tickets include an outdoor and indoor interactive theatrical quest, magic school, knights hall training, homemade cake, sweet treats and refreshments.

Tickets start at £16.95 and can be pre-booked online at www.veryenchantedtickets.co.uk.

For more information or to support Frank's Fund which has so far raised more than £222,000 visit https://www.bcrt.org.uk/get-involved/tribute-funds/franks-fund