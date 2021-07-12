Professor Mike Holmes, who leads York’s mass Covid vaccination centre, today urges communities hesitant about getting the jab to come and talk to the centre’s lead nurse and doctor

THE football may be over but the vaccine programme is full steam ahead this week as we approach July 19 and the lifting of restrictions.

Because of this, we took the decision to open up the vaccination centre at Askham Bar, so anyone from 18-years-old could walk in for their first or second jab, as long as it was 8 weeks since their first one. We need to lower the barriers which are preventing people from coming for their jab. The centre is open from 8am until 8pm seven days a week, so this is now starting to take effect and we’re seeing more people come forward – indeed we’ve now vaccinated more than 59 per cent of our 18 to 29 year-old cohort with their first dose and this figure is rising.

It’s important to know that you don’t have to be registered with a GP to get the jab and you don’t need your NHS number – you can just walk in.

We’ve been taking the vaccine out to areas where young people live and the pop-up clinics have been successful too. This last weekend our teams were at Fishergate, Stonebow and Heslington.

We know that some communities are still hesitant about coming for their vaccine and my message to those people is clear – come and talk to us, our doors are always open. We listen to our patients and know some are anxious and concerned. As more people are vaccinated we are seeing the positive impact of the vaccine and this should be reassuring. But if anyone wants to discuss their fears, we will listen and support you. At the vaccination clinics there is always a lead doctor and a lead nurse who will take the time to talk to you, so please just make that move.

It is clear that the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the virus – we are seeing that all the vaccines are effective against the Delta strain and other forms of the virus. Indeed a recent study showed they have reduced hospital attendance by 94 per cent. Latest figures suggest the vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 7.2 million infections and 27,000 deaths in England alone. And we know both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are around 75-80% effective at preventing death with Covid after a single dose.

Having said that, we cannot be complacent and I’m keen for everyone to continue good hand hygiene practices and, where appropriate, social distancing and mask wearing. The advice of Chris Whitty on this was sound and I know that in all GP practices and within the Nimbuscare teams we will still be taking precautions. It is clear that these practices and others have helped keep the rates of other viruses, including the flu virus, low and reduced the spread of infection, so I hope people will be sensible.

It seems there’s always something interesting happening at the Askham Bar vaccination centre and this week is no exception. We’re putting on display another fabulous art exhibition, courtesy of Karen Winslip and Pocklington Arts Centre.

The NHS Heroes exhibition features 24 NHS professionals and they will be coming to the vaccination site this week for everyone to enjoy. Karen has very kindly also created a painting of our Nimbuscare staff which will also be featured as part of the exhibition. Our work is very much about collaboration and team work and the painting represents the many teams who have been involved in the vaccination programme here in York. It is appropriately called “Not just a vaccine” which feels very apt. There has been an army of people involved in the Nimbuscare vaccination programme and we couldn’t have done it without them.

Nimbuscare is very much about being embedded in our community here in York and our teams continue to be involved in work throughout the City. We’ve recently joined with York College to sponsor the York College annual REACH Awards which go to students who have excelled in their studies.

It’s been a challenging year for young people and achieving an award is something to be very proud of in an academic year which has been fraught with lockdowns, restrictions and uncertainty.