POLICE have released CCTV footage and are appealing for witnesses and information about a theft and an alleged assault on a staff member at a store in York.
The incident happened at the Home Bargains store in Foss Islands Retail Park between 4.25pm and 4.35pm on Thursday (July 8) and involved a man and a woman.
A staff member complained of being assaulted during the altercation, but was uninjured.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for information about the identification of the people involved.
The man is described as a white, 5ft6 in height, mid-20s, slim build, with dark brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a grey and white Adidas tracksuit, a North Face black cap and black trainers.
The woman is described as a white, 5ft3 in height, also mid-20s, with a slim build. She has ginger hair worn up, and was wearing blue jeans, a grey and black hooded top and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Herrick. You can also email amy.herrick@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210155740.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.