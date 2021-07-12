ANGELA Ashby’s bungalow in a town on the outskirts of York is bringing smiles to the faces of passers by.
So many people stop to take pictures of the house in York Road, Haxby, that she leaves the gate open.
“I’ve had about 15 people today asking if they could come in, and sometimes there are more,” she said.
This is the second year Angela’s sunflowers have caused head to turn.
She said: “My daughter Jenni-rose bought me some seeds for Mother’s Day last year and they grew into wonderful flowers.
I bagged up some of the seeds for pupils at the primary school where Jenni-rose teaches, I gave some to the garden birds and kept the rest. I planted them out this year and they are just as tall.”
She added: “People say they really feel cheered up at the sight of them – they put smiles on their faces.”
