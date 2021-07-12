ALMOST 1,000 children have already made a beeline for an "exciting" North Yorkshire Libraries initiative in the first month since its launch.
Libraries are abuzz with under-fives enjoying Buzzy Bee’s Honey Hunt, a free scheme that rewards young children who borrow books from the library with cards, stickers and a certificate.
The scheme launched in June and so far 940 children have joined Buzzy Bee’s Honey Hunt, including 342 aged up to five years who have joined their library to take part.
A set of colourful cards designed by local artist Wendi New, depicting locations across North Yorkshire, are given to each child as they progress through the scheme. The cards are designed to encourage discussion about the pictures and feature popular songs and rhymes to share.
Wendi said: "I am passionate about the outdoors and wildlife, so to be commissioned for the Buzzy Bee scheme was a wonderful opportunity for me."
As well as the six cards, children collect bee stickers on a card. When they have a full card, they receive a certificate.
