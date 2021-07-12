A DISTINCTIVE backpack and green jacket were stolen from someone having their picture taken outside York Minster last week.
The incident happened at College Green, beside the large wooden #York sign, at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday (July 8).
The blue Kipling backpack, which has a small black monkey on the front, and a green jacket were stolen while the victim was having his photograph taken by a friend.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, or if you have seen the items being sold online or discarded nearby.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joe Danson. You can also email joe.danson@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210155721.
