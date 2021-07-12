FIREFIGHTERS were called in to a petrol fire in a garden.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to a house in Knaresborough at about 7pm.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Knaresborough responded to a fire in the rear garden of a property.

"This was caused when a dropped cigarette ignited some spilt petrol which in turn spread to some garden furniture.
"The crew used a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera to put it out."

 