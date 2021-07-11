England’s dreams of an historic Euros victory in front of an exuberant home crowd have been dashed in a nail-biting penalty shootout.
Italy ended the Three Lions’ bid for glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties at Wembley in the nation’s capital, which had earlier seen ticketless fans breach security to get into the stadium.
England’s early lead, putting them 1-0 up just two minutes into the first half, was not enough to clinch victory, leaving fans devastated.
A win would have been the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success, which also took place at Wembley.
Fans at Spark:York endured a rollercoaster of emotions - but finally faced disappointment once again.
What can I say! You have been on an incredible journey ! But it is a harsh and cruel end. But thank you for giving us hope and self-belief! We support you for the future! Much love and thank you Team England 🏴 Euros2020— John Sentamu (@JohnSentamu) July 11, 2021
