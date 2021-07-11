THE big day is finally here and there's just one question on everyone's minds: Could England make history tonight?

Tonight's match marks the first time England has ever made it to a UEFA European Football Championship final.

It is also 55 years since since England's mens team made it to the final of a major tournament.

York Press reader Lubo Seidl said: "I can't wait to see the results. I'll be either ordering a pizza or fish and chips. Tbh, pizza sounds better."

As supporters watch the nerve-wracking event and office workers place their bets with colleagues, what is the public thinking? Is football really coming home?

So we asked the people of York for their match predictions...

James Blanchard said: "I'm expecting a tight game to be settled by one goal. Hope I'm right that it'll be Sterling capping off a player of the tournament performance."

It's a similar statement made by football mad fan Jason Higgins, who transformed his living room into a home stadium.

Sharing his prediction for the historic match, Jason believes it will be a "close" match but a 1-0 victory over Italy.

"I'm confident we will do it," he said.

"I'm confident. I'm more confident than I was when we played Germany in the round of 16. I'm thinking it will be close.

"Italy are pretty much slow up front. If we can keep them shut out in defence I think we'll be playing it quite tight at the back."

Martyn Lamb predicts it will be 2-0 to England.

He said: "Hoping for a decent referee. The Italians will try and kick lumps out of Sterling."

Mark Loughlin has a lot of hope ahead of the match and believes it will be a victory for England with 3-1.

While Claire Smith and Frankie Simpson both predict it will be 2-1.

Other York residents think the trophy will be handed to Italy at the end of the night.

Jake Smyth said: "Heart wants England but head says Italy."

"Italy to win," Marc Butters said.

Jenny Priestley thinks the score will be 2-1 to Italy.

Check back at the end of the match to see which reader guessed correctly - you might want them to buy your next lottery ticket.