TOP North Yorkshire chef Andrew Pern has closed his Whitby restaurant because staff are self isolating.
The award-winning chef, who also owns the Star Inn the City in York, and the Michelin-award winning The Star at Harome, near Helmsley, has closed The Star Inn The Harbour at Whitby, until Friday.
It is the latest hospitality business in our region forced to close because of staff self isolating in the Covid crisis.
A notice in the restaurant window today read: "A large number of our staff are currently self isolating for Covid-related precautionary reasons.
"As a result we will be closed until Friday Friday July 16.
"We anticipate returning to our normal service arrangements from that time.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. "
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.