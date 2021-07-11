ONE of York's newest food venues is sending staff home early tonight so they can enjoy the "feel-good factor" of England's success.
Heavenly Desserts, found on Blake Street, will be closing early at 6pm and reopen as usual at 11am on Monday.
The England v Italy final in the European Championship marks the football team’s first major final since 1966.
Owner Ismaeel Waseem, who opened Heavenly Desserts in the city in June, said: “We want our hardworking colleagues to enjoy the feel-good factor rippling across York and the rest of the nation.
"We’re encouraging staff to enjoy the evening with their family and friends. Let’s bring it home!”
