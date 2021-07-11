A FOOTBALL obsessed England fan transformed his living room to celebrate the Euros at home.

Jason Higgins, who lives with his family in Bell Farm, has been to every England game in the European Championship apart from two matches - England v Ukraine and England v Czech Republic.

When Italy changed its border rules for the Rome match, Jason didn't want to risk getting a NHS Test and Trace notification in the city centre and end up missing the final.

So, the York City fan stayed close to home and used his seats from Bootham Crescent - cleverly attached to a palette - and got out a flag to recreate an authentic match day experience.

He even bought sacks of footballs for the occasion.

And, as it turns out, his home stadium kept him safe and Jason is heading down to Wembley Stadium for the final against Italy.

It's a dream come true for the fan, who has been going down to Wembley Stadium for England games since the age of 16.

Jason told The Press: "I've been to Wembley since they built the new Wembley. For the Germany game it was such an incredible atmosphere and it's never been like that before. They've pretty much set a precedent there. They've shown what atmosphere they can create at Wembley."

Sharing his prediction for the historic match, Jason believes it will be a "close" match but a 1-0 victory over Italy.

"I'm confident we will do it," he said.

"I'm confident. I'm more confident than I was when we played Germany in the round of 16. I'm thinking it will be close.

"Italy are pretty much slow up front. If we can keep them shut out in defence I think we'll be playing it quite tight at the back."