ONE of the RNLI’s youngest Ops Commands lifeguards Ben Colling has shared what it takes to be an lifeguard.

It comes as the RNLI searches for new recruits this Summer who will help save lives at sea.

Training to be a lifeguard is intense, RNLI said. All applicants must undergo a health assessment to ensure they are physically capable of the job.

This comes in handy when the trainees must complete a 400m pool swim in under 7.5 minutes as well as 200m run in under 40 seconds.

Once learning begins, trainee lifeguards spend a week learning the ins and outs of the RNLI’s terminology as well as undertaking a casualty care course where they learn first-aid and CPR.

Moving onto vehicle training to practice on an inshore rescue boat, trainees learn how to cope and take on dangerous situations.

Lifeguards will experience a series of staged scenarios - all the while going out for a run everyday and daily swims in the cold British sea.

Ben, a lifeguard at RNLI Bridlington, said: "You need to be level-headed because most days you will be in a difficult and busy situation. Being a lifeguard has taught me to remain calm in all situations and take a step back and think before I make any choices."

Ben, who is also part of the Filey lifeboat crew, spoke about the satisfaction of helping people: "I love being in the middle of everything and interacting with people on a daily basis.

"It’s a very public facing role. It’s challenging of course but being an RNLI lifeguard really gives you a purpose."

You can apply by visiting https://summerjobs.rnli.org/become-a-lifeguard